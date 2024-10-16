iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWF opened at $379.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.