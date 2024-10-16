Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Iteris from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $7.20 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITI

Iteris Price Performance

ITI opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $308.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.71 and a beta of 0.86. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.02 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iteris

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $5,929,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,113,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 150.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.