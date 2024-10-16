Jefferies Financial Group Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $55.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moderna from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Moderna Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $55.70 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,755,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,755,967. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,931 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 21.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

