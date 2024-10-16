JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $265.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amazon.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.00.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $187.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.30. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

