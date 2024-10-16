Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 114,583 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $9,238,827.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,909,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,238,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:K opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.4% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Kellanova by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.