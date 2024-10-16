Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KVUE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Kenvue Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,863,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,126 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825,611 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVUE stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

