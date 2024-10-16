Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KVUE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue
Kenvue Price Performance
KVUE stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $23.55.
Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kenvue Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.
About Kenvue
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kenvue
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.