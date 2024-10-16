Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on KFRC

Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. Kforce has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $74.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.