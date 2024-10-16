Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,660 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

