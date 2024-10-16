Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,162 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3,636.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 18,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.80.

Shares of EXR opened at $171.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.99 and a 200-day moving average of $158.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

