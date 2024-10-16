Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,944 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $118.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.01.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $80,102,994.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,095,115. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

