Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,360 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of SLYV opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

