Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

Allstate Stock Up 1.3 %

ALL opened at $192.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $119.61 and a twelve month high of $195.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

