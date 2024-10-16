Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $205,000 Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 191,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,750,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

SMDV stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $848.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

