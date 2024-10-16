Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $41.35.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

