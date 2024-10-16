Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

