Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $292,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after buying an additional 153,784 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,341,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,378.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,378.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,815.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,896 shares of company stock worth $74,027,852. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

