Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Copart by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 44.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 636,438 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 40.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Copart by 6,085.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $3,877,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

