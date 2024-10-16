Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,122,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after acquiring an additional 134,575 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,975 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $444.99 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $454.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

