Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 180,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,001,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day moving average is $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,129 over the last three months. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.