Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3,121.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 241,336 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.