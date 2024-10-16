Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,000 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

