Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,258 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPR. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.57 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.