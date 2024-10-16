Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MET opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.87.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

