Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Novartis by 9.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 96,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Novartis by 32.9% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $237.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.63.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

