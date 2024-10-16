Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,104 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 445,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 148,927 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

