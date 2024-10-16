Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,601 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $280,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

