Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,066 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.32.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

