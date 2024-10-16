Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

