Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 20.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,608,000 after buying an additional 355,614 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Stride by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,854 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,387,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stride by 641.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 439,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $88.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

