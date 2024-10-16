Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $6,352,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth approximately $5,403,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 603.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,357 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

