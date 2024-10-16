Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

