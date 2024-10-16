Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.39. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 258,550 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

