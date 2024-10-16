Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,300 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 437.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,207,000 after acquiring an additional 124,686 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,750,000 after purchasing an additional 107,086 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,592,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,810,000 after buying an additional 220,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 654,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,429,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.2 %

TROW opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $112.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.