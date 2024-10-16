Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 337 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,676,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Targa Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $161.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.25. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock worth $26,815,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.