Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 900 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at $360,956,212.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,255,395. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,956,212.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $116.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.