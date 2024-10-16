Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LII. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 388.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.83.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE LII opened at $595.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $334.53 and a one year high of $627.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $585.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,608. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,608. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,334.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $7,563,793. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

