Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Avantor were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Avantor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 186,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

