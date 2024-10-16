Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 642.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16,140.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 68,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 27.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 138.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 152.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 428,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 258,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.