Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Pinterest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinterest by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 169,052 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 81,380 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

