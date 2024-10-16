Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 124.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Tobam raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 38,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

