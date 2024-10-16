Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $117,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 693.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EQT were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EQT alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in EQT by 18,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in EQT by 936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in EQT by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.