Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $124,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 600.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.2 %

JKHY stock opened at $184.71 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $186.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.33 and its 200-day moving average is $168.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.