Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $136,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 323.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Illumina were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,178,513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,531,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,755 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 387.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.58.

Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $147.61 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $151.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.