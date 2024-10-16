Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 700.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $211.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.88 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

