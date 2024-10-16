Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $175,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 429.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Paper were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,367,000 after buying an additional 8,132,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,966,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,187,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,192.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,294. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Trading Down 0.7 %

IP stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.