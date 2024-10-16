Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 468.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after acquiring an additional 84,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 149,057 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

