Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $253.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.26. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.03 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $619,599. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

