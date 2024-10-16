Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Watsco were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 38.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $493.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.58 and a 52-week high of $520.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.16.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Watsco’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

