Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 500 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,329,000 after purchasing an additional 233,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after purchasing an additional 738,509 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,194,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 275,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $289.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.23.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

LPLA stock opened at $252.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.32. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.