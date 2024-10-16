Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 778 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 22,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.87 and a 12-month high of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

